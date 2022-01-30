New Delhi: Bank deposits are not yielding appropriate profits. In such a case, there is a particular LIC plan that is proven to be very advantageous; under this scheme, a good return of up to one crore can be taken after paying four premiums. Shiromani Scheme is the name of this LIC scheme, and it offers a fair return on investment.

The beneficiary of the LIC Life Shiromani Plan (L Ic Jeevan Shiromani Plan) is one with the finest disease coverage. This plan's duration has been set to a maximum of four levels. These are the ages of 14, 16, 18, and 20. The policyholder's age must be at least 18 years old and no more than 55 years old. This plan's minimum assured value is Rs 1 crore.

Deposits must be made for a period of four years, during which the policyholder receives debt and survival benefits. On the completion of the 10th and 12th year of a 14-year policy, 30% of the Basic Sum Assured is paid, 35% on the completion of 14 years after the 12th year on a 16-year policy, 40% on the completion of 14th and 16th year of an 18-year palsy, and 45 Taka Basic Sum Insured is paid on the completion of 16th and 18th year of a 20-year palsy.

Documents for the Jeevan Shiromani LIC (LIC) plan must be submitted to the palsy section. The person with palsy must supply identification, proof of date of birth, proof of address, a photograph of the person with palsy, and bank account information.

Live TV

#mute