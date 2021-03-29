Linked PAN card with Aadhaar? Here’s how you can avoid late fees charges

Hurry up! Only 2 days are left to link your Aadhaar Card with PAN Card and if you don’t do it before March 31, there will be huge repercussions.

There won’t be any extension dates as the Narendra Modi government has now cautioned that a late fine of up to Rs 1,000 will be imposed on a person who fails to link both these important documents.

A new section in the Finance Bill mandates to link PAN with Aadhaar, failing which can incur a late fee up to Rs 1,000 which will be excluded from other penalties for holding an inoperative PAN Card.

The Section 234H of the Finance Bill (Lok Sabha) states, "Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to pay such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees (Rs 1,000), at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date.”

Also if someone fails to link both these documents, then one's PAN Card will become inoperative and these PAN cardholders will face dire consequences under the Income Tax Act for not furnishing PAN with the income tax department.