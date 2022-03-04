Linking Aadhaar Card with your bank? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: Aadhaar has been made mandatory for various government initiatives by the government. According to the Revenue Department's announcement, linking your Aadhaar card with your bank is required. Both online and offline, you can link your bank to Aadhaar. If you want to link Aadhaar to your bank account online, you must have internet banking access through that bank.

Link Aadhaar with Bank Account through Mobile App:

Sign in to your bank's mobile app.

Navigate to the "Services" page of the "My Account" section and select "View/Update Aadhaar card details."

Enter your Aadhaar number twice and then press the submit button.

You will receive notification that your bank account has been successfully linked to your Aadhaar card.

You can link your bank account to Aadhaar offline by visiting your local bank branch or ATM.

By visiting a bank, you can link your Aadhaar card to your bank account.

It is required for the account holder to link his bank account with Aadhaar in order to avoid the account being deactivated.

You can easily do this by following the following procedure:

To link Aadhaar to a bank account, complete the form. The Aadhaar-Linking Form will be available on your bank's official website.

If the form is not available online, please visit your bank's local branch.

Enter your bank account information as well as your Aadhaar number.

Along with the form, submit a sell-attested copy of your Aadhaar card.

Submit the form and an Aadhaar photocopy to the counter, where you may be requested to show your genuine Aadhaar card for verification.

Your form will be accepted, but it may take a few days for your bank account to be linked to Aadhaar.

You will be notified of your registered mobile number once Aadhaar is linked.

