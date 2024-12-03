Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2827218https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/list-of-countries-where-you-can-directly-pay-from-your-indian-bank-a/c-via-upi-2827218.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
UNIFIED PAYMENT INTERFACE

List Of Countries Where You Can Directly Pay From Your Indian Bank A/c Via UPI

Check list of UPI-powered applications that support international merchant payments in countries outside India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2024, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

List Of Countries Where You Can Directly Pay From Your Indian Bank A/c Via UPI

New Delhi: NPCI has in the recent times launched UPI Global Acceptance (International Merchant Payments) --that enables users to make QR code-based payments at select international merchant locations directly from their Indian bank accounts via UPI-powered applications.

How to Use UPI Global/UPI International at International Merchant Locations

All you have to do is activate the UPI Global/UPI International service for your specified bank account through UPI-powered application and start using app payment

 

List of countries where international merchant payments are accepted at select merchant outlets:

 

1. Bhutan

2. France

3. Mauritius

4. Nepal

5. Singapore

6. Sri Lanka

7. UAE

 

List of UPI-powered applications that support international merchant payments:

1. BHIM

2. Canara Bank (ai1)

3. DBS Bank Ltd (digi bank by DBS India)

4. Dhanlaxmi Bank (BHIM DLB UPI)

5. Federal Bank (FedMobile)

6. GooglePay

7. ICICI Bank (iMobile)

8. Indian Bank (IndOASIS)

9. Indian Overseas Bank (BHIM IOB UPI)

10. IndusInd Bank (BHIM Indus Pay )

11. Jio (Jio Finance App)

12. Karnataka Bank (BHIM KBL UPI)

13. Karur Vysya Bank (BHIM KVB Upay)

14. PayTM (One 97 Communication Limited)

15. PhonePe

16. Punjab National Bank ( BHIM PNB)

17. South Indian Bank (SIB Mirror+)

18. State Bank Of India (BHIM SBIPay)

19. Tata NUE

20. UCO Bank (BHIM UCO)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Truth Behind Claims of a Temple in Sambhal Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Cracks Down on Corruption in Road Construction
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Model vs Yunus Model: A Comparison on Handling Riots
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile
DNA Video
DNA: Government’s Shocking Statement on Indian Railways' Blankets
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA Video
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA Video
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: IIT Kanpur Develops ‘Invisible’ Shield for Indian Army!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK