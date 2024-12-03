List Of Countries Where You Can Directly Pay From Your Indian Bank A/c Via UPI

New Delhi: NPCI has in the recent times launched UPI Global Acceptance (International Merchant Payments) --that enables users to make QR code-based payments at select international merchant locations directly from their Indian bank accounts via UPI-powered applications.

How to Use UPI Global/UPI International at International Merchant Locations

All you have to do is activate the UPI Global/UPI International service for your specified bank account through UPI-powered application and start using app payment

List of countries where international merchant payments are accepted at select merchant outlets:

1. Bhutan

2. France

3. Mauritius

4. Nepal

5. Singapore

6. Sri Lanka

7. UAE

List of UPI-powered applications that support international merchant payments:

1. BHIM

2. Canara Bank (ai1)

3. DBS Bank Ltd (digi bank by DBS India)

4. Dhanlaxmi Bank (BHIM DLB UPI)

5. Federal Bank (FedMobile)

6. GooglePay

7. ICICI Bank (iMobile)

8. Indian Bank (IndOASIS)

9. Indian Overseas Bank (BHIM IOB UPI)

10. IndusInd Bank (BHIM Indus Pay )

11. Jio (Jio Finance App)

12. Karnataka Bank (BHIM KBL UPI)

13. Karur Vysya Bank (BHIM KVB Upay)

14. PayTM (One 97 Communication Limited)

15. PhonePe

16. Punjab National Bank ( BHIM PNB)

17. South Indian Bank (SIB Mirror+)

18. State Bank Of India (BHIM SBIPay)

19. Tata NUE

20. UCO Bank (BHIM UCO)