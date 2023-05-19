10 Big Updates | Rs 2000 Note Circulation Ban By RBI: Check Last Date To Exchange

Rs 2000 Note Circulation Banned By RBI 10 Big UPDATES: In a big decision, Reserve Bank Of India today stopped the circulation of Rs 2,000 currency notes. The big decision on the Rs 2,000 currency note doesn't mean that it will stop the notes validation. The notes can be used in the formal manner, howerver, the currency holder will need to exchange them on or before 30th September, 2023.

10 Big UPDATES | Rs 2000 Notes Circulation Ban

1. RBI Bans Rs 2000 Notes: The RBI, in a surprise decision, has banned Rs 2,000 notes.

2. Are Rs 2000 Demonetised: No, the Rs 2,000 notes are not demonetised. That means - they can still be used for transanctions of all types till the 30th September, 2023.

3. Last date to exchange: The last date to exchange Rs 2,000 notes is September 30th.

4. Where to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: At all banks and RBI regional centres.

5. Exchange Limit: A total of Rs 2,000 will be available to exchange in one go from one bank

6. When will the Exchange of Notes start: Exchange of Rs 2000 note will start on May 23.