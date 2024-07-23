Advertisement
Income Tax Budget 2024-25 Live Updates: Old Vs New Tax Regime, What Lies Ahead?

Income Tax Budget 2024 Live: Will there be income tax benefits for common man reeling under high price regime? Stay tuned with us for live updates.

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 08:10 AM IST|Source:
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made a significant announcement for individual taxpayers in Budget 2023.  

The FM increased the income tax bracket for taxpayers in relation to personal income tax. According to the new tax rates, individual taxpayers are not be required to pay any taxes from 0 to Rs 3 lakhs, 5% tax from Rs 3 to 6 lakhs, 10% tax from Rs 6 to 9 lakhs, 15% tax from Rs 9 to 12 lakhs, 20% tax from Rs 12 to 15 lakhs, and 30% tax from above Rs 15 lakhs, stated the FM.

Will the income tax slabs 2024-25 be revised? Will FM have a little more room in the new tax regime that gives breather to common man?

