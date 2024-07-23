Income Tax Budget 2024-25 Live Updates: Old Vs New Tax Regime, What Lies Ahead?

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had made a significant announcement for individual taxpayers in Budget 2023.

The FM increased the income tax bracket for taxpayers in relation to personal income tax. According to the new tax rates, individual taxpayers are not be required to pay any taxes from 0 to Rs 3 lakhs, 5% tax from Rs 3 to 6 lakhs, 10% tax from Rs 6 to 9 lakhs, 15% tax from Rs 9 to 12 lakhs, 20% tax from Rs 12 to 15 lakhs, and 30% tax from above Rs 15 lakhs, stated the FM.

Will the income tax slabs 2024-25 be revised? Will FM have a little more room in the new tax regime that gives breather to common man?

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates