LIVE UPDATES | Rs 2000 Note BANNED From Circulation: Simple Way To Exchange Your Note

LIVE UPDATES | Rs 2000 Note BANNED From Cirulation (Rs 2,000 Note Demonetisation by RBI): In a big announcement, Reserve Bank of India today said that Rs 2000 notes will be banned from circulation. The Reserve Bank of India said that those who have the Rs 2000 notes will have to exchange them on or before 30th September, 2023. The currency notes' exhange will start on 23rd May, 2023. The Rs 2000 notes, that are still in circulation, will not be demonetised as of now - i.e. they can be used for payments till 30th September.

Live UPDATES | Rs 2000 Notes Circulation Ban