LIVE UPDATES | Rs 2000 Note BANNED From Circulation: Simple Way To Exchange Your Note
In a big announcement, Reserve Bank of India today said that Rs 2000 notes will be banned from circulation. The Reserve Bank of India said that those who have the Rs 2000 notes will have to exchange them on or before 30th September, 2023. The currency notes' exhange will start on 23rd May, 2023. The Rs 2000 notes, that are still in circulation, will not be demonetised as of now - i.e. they can be used for payments till 30th September.
Live UPDATES | Rs 2000 Notes Circulation Ban
IMOPORTANT Rs 2000 note ban update: Notes can be exchanged at any bank
If you have Rs 2000 note, it not necessary for you to be a customer of the bank to exchange currency. I.e. having an account for the exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes is not important.
Rs 2000 Notes still LEGAL TENDERS
- The RBI said that Rs 2,000 note will continue to remain a legal tender.
- The RBI state mean that Rs 2000 will be accepted if offered in payment of a debt.
- The last date to exchange Rs 2000 note is September 30.
Rs 2000 Note Ban | Meme Fest Begins
AAP Slams Rs 2000 Note Circulation Ban
"This whole concept of starting the circulation, stopping the circulation of notes, or issuing of new notes, was started by PM Modi and the economy suffered due to this... I don't know what will be the pros and cons of this step but I hope the decision was taken by the experts," says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation.
Rs 2,000 Note Ban News: Currency notes can be used for transanctions
Rs 2000 currency note will remain legal tender after 30th September too. RBI expects that 4 month time is enough for people to exchange notes with the banks. Most of the Rs 2000 notes that are in circulation will return to banks within the given time frame of 30th September. This is a routine exercise of RBI and people need not panic.
A Look At RBI Statement On Rs 2,000 Note Ban
“In pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy” of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The banknotes in ₹2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender. To complete the exercise in a time-bound manner and to provide adequate time to the members of public, all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for ₹2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023.”
Exchange Limit of Rs 2,000 Notes
You can change 10 banknotes of Rs 2000 denomination at a time. This means, you can exchange Rs 20,000 at a time.
How To Change Rs 2,000 Notes: Know The Entire Process And Deadline
- People who are in the possession of the currency notes can visit their bank branch to exchange the notes.
- People who have Rs 2000 banknotes in their possession can deposit them into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch up to September 30, 2023.
- The window to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes would start from 23rd May and the last date to do so is 30th September.