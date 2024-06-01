Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Are Banks Closed Today, June 1? Check State-Wise List

New Delhi: Banks across various regions in India will be closed for a total of 11 days in June 2024. These closures will include a mix of national and regional holidays as well as Sundays and the 2nd and 4th Saturdays, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.



The seventh phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for June 1 following six previous phases held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20 and May 25. (Also Read: LPG Price Cut: Commercial Cylinder Prices Reduced By Rs 69.50; Check City Wise Rates)

For phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 on June 1, banks will remain closed in the following states:

- Odisha

- Bihar

- Punjab

- Himachal Pradesh

- West Bengal

- Uttar Pradesh

- Jharkhand

- Chandigarh

According to the RBI holiday list the bank holidays for June are as follows:

June 8: Banks are closed for the second Saturday. (Also Read: EPFO Introduces New Rules For Cheque Leaf And Bank Passbook Uploads: Here’s All You Need To Know)

June 9: Banks are closed on Sunday.

June 15: Banks will be closed in Mizoram for YMA Day and in Odisha for Raja Sankranti.

June 17: Banks will be closed for Bakri Eid in all states except Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

June 18: Banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar for Bakri Eid (Id-Uz-Zuha).

June 22: Banks are closed for the fourth Saturday.

June 23: Banks are closed on Sunday.

June 30: Banks are closed on Sunday

Banks will operate as usual with no disruption in other states. Further, online and mobile banking will continue to be available in all states, regardless of the elections.