New Delhi: In the past few days, investors have lost a tremendous amount of wealth in public stock markets. The situation is even worse for crypto investors who have been putting their wealth in hope of impressive returns in a snap. Even mutual fund investors are witnessing their wealth plummet as stock markets traded largely in the red zone in the past few days.

If you have also lost your hard-earned money amid the falling stock and crypto markets, you can still change your investment strategy to secure your retirement. For instance, there are several government-backed schemes that offer impressive returns without any risks.

Here are 5 schemes that offer guaranteed returns to investors:

1. Public Provident Fund (PPF)

Public Provident Fund or PPF is one of the most popular schemes that offer guaranteed returns on investments. The scheme is backed by the central government and is open to all Indian citizens. An individual, however, can have a single PPF account. Currently, the government is offering a 7.1% interest rate per annum on PPF investments.

2. Bank FDs

In the past few years, fixed deposit investments or FD investments had become unattractive due to lower interest rates. However, with the recent Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to hike the repo rate by 40 basis points or 0.4%, several banks have increased the repo rates on FD investments, making them an attractive proposition. The returns on FDs are guaranteed and its rules are regulated by the RBI.

3. National Pension System (NPS)

National Pension System (NPS) is another great investment option that provides impressive returns to investors. However, while the returns on NPS investments do depend on stock market performance, you can lower the market exposure to make sure your returns remain stable in downturns. Currently, the returns on NPS investments vary from 8% to 12% per annum. The funds are regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

4. LIC Jeevan Labh Policy

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India offers a slew of investment schemes that not just offer impressive returns on investments but also provided a financial safety net to the family of the insured in an unfortunate event. For instance, in LIC Jeevan Labh Policy, the insurer provides an option of receiving Rs 20 lakh on maturity by investing just Rs 252 per day. Read: LIC Policy: Get Rs 20 lakh on maturity by investing Rs 252 per day, here’s how

5. Atal Pension Yojana (APY)

Last but not the least, the Atal Pension Yojana is another great option for investors looking to invest in investment schemes offering guaranteed returns. An investor can as little as Rs Rs 210 per month to receive Rs 5000 on monthly basis after turning 60. Read: Atal Pension Yojana: Govt transfers Rs 5000 to account every month; here’s how to avail benefits