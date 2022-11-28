Lost or exhausted your chequebook? Here's how to apply online to get SBI, HDFC Bank CHEQUE delivered anywhere in India

With more and more people moving towards a digital mode of transaction and adopting IMPS, NEFT or RTGS features for money transfers, the use of chequebooks has declined over time. However, there are still a large number of people who rely on cheques for making payments. Businessmen mostly prefer to make payments through cheques. Also, if you are a salaried person and want to take a home loan, you will be required to submit some leaves of your chequebook with the bank. So, if your chequebook has been depleted or if you have kept it somewhere and are unable to find it, you can order a new chequebook online sitting at home. All you need to follow the steps given below:

How to apply for SBI chequebook online?

So, if you are a State Bank of India (SBI) customer, you can request/apply for a chequebook online as well as offline. For online, you will have to log into your SBI net banking. According to the bank, a customer can opt for chequebooks with 25, 50 or 100 cheque leaves. Follow these steps to apply for SBI chequebook online:

Step 1: Log into SBI net banking and go to 'Request & Enquiries' option.

Step 2: Click on Chequebook request

Step 3: Click on the account number for which you want a chequebook

Step 4: Enter the number of books and number of leaves in each chequebook, enter the maximum threshold limit

Step 5: Select from - The bearer cheque/Order cheque category

Step 6: Click Submit

Step 7: Select the delivery address - registered office/last available dispatch address/new address

Step 8: Click Submit - you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile

Step 9: Submit the OTP and click on CONFIRM and that's it. Your Chequebook request has been placed successfully.

If you are out of your home branch town and want the cheque delivered at a new place, you can click on 'new address' option, and fill in the details of your new address/present location to get the chequebook delivered anywhere in India.

How to apply for an HDFC Bank chequebook online?

If you are an HDFC Bank customer, you can also apply for a chequebook online as well as offline. If you wish to apply for an HDFC Bank chequebook online, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to NetBanking using your NetBanking ID and Password

Step 2: Select Cheque Book below the Request section on the left of the page, select leave details

Step 3: Select the account number if there is more than one

Step 4: Click on Continue

Step 5: Click Confirm. A reference number will be displayed on the screen confirming your application.

You can also apply for your HDFC Bank chequebook through PhoneBanking or by filing an application form at your branch. Once you have placed your request, you will get your chequebook delivered to your doorstep.