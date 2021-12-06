Lost PAN card? Here’s how to download e-PAN

New Delhi: PAN card, or Permanent Account Number, are widely utilised for a variety of purposes, including banking services and tax filing. PAN card is a vital document that is required for practically all high-value transactions. Do you recall going to the bank to open your account? One of the documents that were necessary was a PAN. Considering purchasing a vehicle? Ditto. Your employer will ask for your PAN card even if you are starting a new job. Carrying a physical copy of your PAN card, on the other hand, is a little more challenging.

But then don't panic; there's a solution to each and every difficulty. In this circumstance, downloading an e-PAN card is the most viable choice. You won't be complaining about the physical copy if you have it on your phone. The physical copy of your PAN card can be kept safe in your home. The Income-Tax Department, which also has a digital avatar, issues the 10-digit alpha-numeric number on the PAN card. The online PAN card is actually a virtual PAN card that may be used for verification reasons in the same way as a physical PAN card.

In addition, if you lose your PAN card, you may apply for a new one online, and the process would only take you 10 minutes. The only condition for completing your e-KYC process is that you have your Aadhaar card. We show you how to download the e-PAN card in simple steps here..

How to download an e-PAN card?

1.To begin, go to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html, which is the income tax website department dedicated to online services.

2. After that, select the 'Download e-PAN' option.

3.You'll be prompted to enter your PAN card number.

4. After that, enter your Aadhaar card number.

5.You'll be prompted to provide your date of birth. Accept the terms and conditions after that.

6. An OTP will be issued to your registered mobile number once you accept the terms and conditions. Enter the OTP in the appropriate field and press the confirm button.

7. Following that, a payment choice will appear. You'll need to pay $8.26, which you may do using UPI, debit card, or credit card.

8. You can get your e-PAN card after the payment is completed.

It is important to know that the PAN card pdf file will be password secured. Your date of birth will serve as the password.

