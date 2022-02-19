Lost PAN Card? Here's how to get it back in Kevin Pietersen style

New Delhi: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen requested assistance from 'India' on Twitter. The prominent Indian Premier League (IPL) player stated that he has misplaced his PAN card and must renew it before returning to India for work. "INDIANA, PLEASE ASSIST. I've misplaced my PAN card and will be in India on Monday, but I'll need the actual card for work. "Can someone PLEASE PLEASE guide me to someone I can contact as soon as possible to help me?" Pietersen said on Twitter.

The Income Tax Department of India replied quickly to his tweet in order to assist the cricketer. In a tweet, the Income Tax Department said, "If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these URLs for the procedure to apply for a reprint of the actual PAN Card." This tweet was liked by over 4,000 people.

"However, if you don't remember your PAN details and need to determine the PAN for applying for physical card reprint, please write to us at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in (2/2)," the Income Tax department added.

Many people complimented the income tax department's fast response. "Fabulous," Pietersen said, expressing his gratitude. Thank you very much!" "I sent you an email. "I've also following you, so could you kindly DM me so I may communicate with you?" Pietersen responded.

On the microblogging site, the tweet by the cricketer-turned-commentator received 27,800 likes. It received 2,742 retweets. Kevin Pietersen has over 3.8 million Twitter followers. Kevin Pietersen is largely considered as one of the most talented hitters of his generation.

If you, like Kevin Pietersen, have misplaced your PAN card and require it immediately, there are a few simple procedures you may do. If you have the details, you can get the digital version of the PAN card from the Income Tax Department's portal.

It should be mentioned that in order to download the e-PAN card, you need your PAN card number. Your Aadhaar card number and date of birth will also be required.

Here’s how to download e-PAN card, if you have lost your PAN card:

1) Please go to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html.

2) Click on the PAN option and enter your Aadhaar number, PAN card number, and date of birth.

3) Accept the terms and conditions, enter the captcha, and click the Submit button.

4) When you see all of your PAN card's details, click on any mode to validate the PAN card and check the declaration box.

5) When you select the generate OTP option, an OTP will be delivered to your registered mobile number.

6) After submitting the OTP, you must pay a small cost to download the e-PAN card.

7) Once you've completed the purchase, select the download e-PAN card option to obtain a duplicate of your lost PAN card.

