Lost your Aadhaar card? Don't worry, here's how to get it online on UIDAI website

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is by far one of the most important identity card in the nation since its launch. Many times, we keep our cards in our wallet and end up losing them. In case you have been through a similar incident and have lost your Aadhaar Card, read this article in order to get it back.

How to get back lost Aadhaar Card?

If you have lost your Aadhaar card in any unfortunate incident, don't worry. Seatback, relax and follow these simple steps to get your Aadhar Card back.

1. Visit the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) official website.

2. Please tap on the "My Aadhaar" tab from the front page of the website.

3. You will now click on the "Retrieve lost or forgotten EID/UID" tab

4. You will be redirected to the lost or forgotten page and you will need to enter your details here.

5. The details will consist of your Aadhaar card number (UID), your Enrollment number (EID), your full name, your registered mobile number. There is a facility to get your Aadhaar card with your email address if you don't want to reveal your phone number.

6. You will need to enter the CAPTCHA which will be provided by the website. After this, click either on the "Send OTP" or "Send TOTP" option. OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number whereas the TOTP will reflect the mAADHAAR app.

7. You will be redirected to a payment gateway where you will require to pay a fee of Rs. 50 for the service.

8. Once the payment is successfully done, you will get a hard copy of your Aadhaar card in the next 15 days delivered by Speed Post.

The process has become extremely simple and easy. There is no physical contact of any sort and it helps both ends.

