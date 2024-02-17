Lost Your Aadhaar Card? Follow Step-by-Step Guide To Getting A Duplicate Online

New Delhi: The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Government of India, stands as a pivotal document for personal identification and address proof across the nation.

With its 12-digit individual identification number, it holds immense significance in various governmental and financial transactions. However, misplacing or losing this crucial document can pose inconveniences and worries. In such instances, acquiring a duplicate Aadhaar card becomes imperative to maintain access to essential services and benefits. (Also Read: LIC Introduces New Plan For Children; Check Key Features, Eligibility, Maturity And Other Benefits)

To request a duplicate Aadhaar card online, you must adhere to the following procedure:

Step 1:Visit UIDAI Website

Go to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Step 2: Access Aadhaar Services

On the UIDAI website, look for the “Aadhaar Services” section. It may be found in the main menu or under a drop-down menu.

Step 3: Retrieve Lost UID/EID

Look for the option “Retrieve Lost UID/EID”. This will take you to the page where you can request a duplicate Aadhaar card.

Step 4: Choose Information Type

On the “Retrieve Lost UID/EID” page, select the option that applies to you. You can choose either “Aadhaar Number (UID)” or “Enrollment Number (EID)” depending on what information you have available.

Step 5: Provide Personal Details

Enter the necessary information, such as your full name, registered mobile number or email address, and the security code displayed on the page. Provide any additional details requested, such as your registered address or date of birth.

Step 6: Request OTP

After filling in the details, click on “Send OTP”. You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number or email address. Enter the OTP in the designated field on the webpage.

Step 7: Verify OTP and Captcha

Once you enter the OTP, enter the ‘Captcha Code’ and click on ‘Submit’

Step 8: Receive Aadhaar Number

After the OTP verification, you will receive your Aadhaar number (UID) on your registered mobile number or email address, depending on the option you chose earlier. A confirmation message will also appear on the screen