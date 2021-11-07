Lost your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to find Aadhaar number online

New Delhi: An Aadhaar card comes with a unique 12-digit number assigned to each citizen by the Government of India, and it is required for identification everywhere. Almost every official dealing with government and private businesses requires an Aadhaar card, from opening a bank account to obtaining benefits from social service initiatives to applying for a job. But what if you misplaced your Aadhaar card and can't recall your Aadhaar number (UID)? Don't be concerned! You may still get your Aadhaar number online.

The only prerequisite is that your phone number be registered with UIDAI and linked to your Aadhaar card. In addition, your cell phone number must be active and capable of receiving SMS messages.

Here's how to retrieve your lost Aadhaar card number online:

1. To begin, navigate to the UIDAI site at https://resident.uidai.gov.in/ on your browser.

2.Scroll down to the 'Aadhaar Services' section.

3. Select the 'Recover Lost or Forgotten EID/UID' tab.

4. This will take you to the following screen, where you must select 'Aadhaar No (UID)'.

5. Enter your personal information, such as your name, registered mobile number, or email address.

6.Insert Captcha on the page.

7. Click 'Send OTP,' and a six-digit OTP will be sent to your phone number or email address.

8. On the portal, enter the six-digit OTP.

How to get your Aadhaar card e-copy online

Your Aadhaar number will be emailed to the phone number or email address you provided during registration. You can also print an e-copy of your 12-digit Aadhaar number after you receive it. You'll need to go back to the UIDAI portal and select 'Download Aadhaar' from the 'Get Aadhaar' section. You can enter your Aadhar number and the appropriate Captcha information, and you will receive an OTP, identical to the previous process.

Then, on the next page, tick the 'Terms & Conditions' checkbox and click'submit.' It will ask you to choose between a registered and unregistered mobile phone number. Once you've chosen the first option, you'll be prompted to input your Aadhaar number as well as the Captcha code. Payment is required to download your e-copy of Aadhaar. Your Aadhaar card will be delivered to you when you have made a successful payment.

You're probably wondering what happens if your phone number or email address isn't linked to your Aadhaar card. Then you're out of luck and won't be able to resolve the issue via the internet. The solution, though, is very much there; you just have to do it offline. You must go to a Permanent Aadhaar Enrolment centre near you.

Live TV

#mute