Lost your Aadhaar Card? Here’s how to find it online

New Delhi: The Aadhaar Card is an identity card issued by the Indian government to its residents. It has a 12-digit number printed on it that is granted by India's Unique Identification Authority (AAI). This number will serve as confirmation of the person's identity and address anywhere in India. Both the e-Aadhaar downloaded from the E-Aadhaar website and the physical copy received by India Post and UIDAI are equally legitimate.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the Aadhaar number, previously offered the option of downloading an e-version of the card to print yourself. The printed Aadhaar card will now be delivered to your home under the new facility. You will be charged Rs 50 for this.

Don't worry if you've misplaced both your Aadhaar and your enrolment paper. Call the UIDAI's hotline at 1947 to receive your EID. You can also obtain your EID or Aadhaar number using the internet.

Here’s how to get back your Aadhaar card if you have lost it:

STEP1: To begin, go to the UIDAI's official website at https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

STEP2: There are three options to download Aadhaar at the top of the screen. The 12-digit Aadhaar number will be the first option. The Enrolment ID will be entered second, and the Virtual ID will be entered third.

STEP3: After that, any of these IDs or numbers will be used to re-download the Aadhaar card.

STEP4: Type the characters shown in the image after filling in the data, and then click Send OTP.

STEP5: This one-time password (OTP) will be emailed to the phone number you provided on your Aadhaar card.

STEP6: You will receive your Aadhaar number by SMS after clicking on Verify OTP.

STEP7: Now, enter the OTP that was sent to your phone number. Once the survey is finished, choose the Verify & Download option to get an electronic copy of your Aadhaar.

STEP8: After that, you can easily get an e-copy of your Aadhaar card.

