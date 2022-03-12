Lost your Aadhaar card? Here's how to get it without an enrolment ID

New Delhi: The government is constantly changing the rules to safeguard citizens' safety and convenience. One such significant development occurred in 2009, with the implementation of the 'Aadhaar card plan,' which boosted the use of Aadhaar cards in the country.

Aadhaar is now utilised practically everywhere. Because of the growing demand, the government has begun providing blue Aadhar cards to youngsters as well. UIDAI issues the Aadhar card to students.

Aadhaar cards are required everywhere, from purchasing jewellery to flying, from school enrollment to creating a bank account, and hence their loss can cause big problems.

If your Aadhaar card has gone missing and you don't have an Aadhaar number or enrollment id, don't fret; you can still download Aadhaar without an Aadhaar number or enrollment id.

Here's how to get an Aadhaar number without having an Aadhaar number or an enrolment ID -

To retrieve your lost Aadhaar card, go to the UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/. Following that, you will see the 'Get Aadhaar' option.

When you scroll down to Get Aadhaar, you will notice the options 'Retrieve Lost' and 'Forgotten EID/UID'.

Click here to get Aadhaar without an Aadhaar number or enrolment id.

When you select this option, a new page will open in which you will be asked to input the name that appears on your Aadhaar card.

After that, connect the registered cellphone number to Aadhaar and complete the Captcha.

Then, enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile number.

As soon as you submit the OTP, your Aadhaar will be downloaded.

You can order the PVC card later if you want to keep the Aadhaar card in your wallet.

Live TV

#mute