हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SBI debit card

Lost your SBI ATM card? Here is how to get it blocked

If you have a State Bank of India (SBI) debit card and you have recently lost that then there is nothing to worry about. You can easily get your ATM cum Debit Card blocked through OnlineSBI.

Lost your SBI ATM card? Here is how to get it blocked

Have you lost your State Bank of India (SBI) debit card? Don’t panic! You can easily get your ATM cum Debit Card blocked through OnlineSBI.

"You can now Block your SBI ATM cum Debit Card through OnlineSBI, in case your card is lost or stolen," SBI said.

You can further follow few simple steps to block your ATM cum Debit Card:

Step 1: Log in to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.
Step 2: Select "ATM Card Services>Block ATM Card" link under the "e-Services" tab.
Step 3: Select the Account, under which you want to block your ATM cum Debit Card.
Step 4: All the Active and blocked cards will be displayed. You will be shown the first 4 and last 4 digits of the card(s).
Step 5: Select the Card and click "Submit".  Next, verify the details and confirm.
Step 6: Select the mode of authentication as either SMS OTP or Profile Password.
Step 7: Enter the OTP password /Profile password as chosen earlier and Click "Confirm" on the next screen.
Step 8: A success message would be displayed with a Ticket No. after successful blocking of your ATM cum Debit Card. You are advised to note this Ticket No. for future reference.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SBI debit cardSBIState Bank of IndiaSBI CardsSBI ATM cum debit card
Next
Story

3 banks are offering unlimited free ATM transactions across India, check details

Must Watch

PT3M24S

Alliance between Akali Dal and BSP in Punjab