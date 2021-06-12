Lost your SBI ATM card? Here is how to get it blocked

Have you lost your State Bank of India (SBI) debit card? Don’t panic! You can easily get your ATM cum Debit Card blocked through OnlineSBI.

"You can now Block your SBI ATM cum Debit Card through OnlineSBI, in case your card is lost or stolen," SBI said.

You can further follow few simple steps to block your ATM cum Debit Card:

Step 1: Log in to www.onlinesbi.com with your username and password.

Step 2: Select "ATM Card Services>Block ATM Card" link under the "e-Services" tab.

Step 3: Select the Account, under which you want to block your ATM cum Debit Card.

Step 4: All the Active and blocked cards will be displayed. You will be shown the first 4 and last 4 digits of the card(s).

Step 5: Select the Card and click "Submit". Next, verify the details and confirm.

Step 6: Select the mode of authentication as either SMS OTP or Profile Password.

Step 7: Enter the OTP password /Profile password as chosen earlier and Click "Confirm" on the next screen.

Step 8: A success message would be displayed with a Ticket No. after successful blocking of your ATM cum Debit Card. You are advised to note this Ticket No. for future reference.

Live TV

#mute