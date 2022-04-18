Lost your SBI debit card? Here’s how to block it and get a new one

New Delhi: Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) can restrict their SBI ATM/debit card through phone calls and SMS. If you lose your ATM card, you can immediately block the card that is linked to your account. Send an SMS to 567676 from your registered mobile number with the text 'BLOCKspace>last four digits of the card. SBI customers can also use our toll-free IVR system to block their debit card and reissue a new one.d'.

How to block SBI debit card:

Call 1800 112 211 for more information.

Press 2 to disable the SBI card.

To block the card, enter the last 5 digits of the account number.

Your card will be successfully stopped, and you will receive an SMS confirmation to your registered cellphone number.

"Here's how to use our toll-free IVR system to ban your Debit Card and reissue a new one." "All you have to do is call 1800 1234 or 1800-2100," SBI tweeted, accompanied with a video that walks you through the process.

Here are some basic procedures to remember when getting your SBI debit card reissued.

Through official website

-Go to sbicard.com to get started.

-Select 'Request' from the drop-down menu.

-Select 'Reissue/Replace Card' from the drop-down menu.

-Choose a card number.

-Click the 'Submit' button.

Through mobile app

Log in to the sbicard app on your mobile device.

Tap the 'Menu tab' in the upper left corner.

Select 'Service Request' from the drop-down menu.

Select 'Reissue/Replace Card' from the drop-down menu.

Choose a card number.

Select 'Submit' from the drop-down menu.

Replacement fee

In the event of a reissue/replacement, a cost of Rs 100 plus taxes would be paid..

Time taken

You will receive a new card in 7 working days after requesting a reissue/replacement. However, depending on your location, it may take a little longer.

Live TV

#mute