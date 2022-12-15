Low investment high-profit business idea: Invest Rs 1 lakh, earn Rs 1 lakh per month--Details inside

New Delhi: Contrary to popular assumption, there are a variety of approaches to launching a firm that allows you to concentrate more on getting going than on the logistics and initial costs. For new entrepreneurs, bootstrappers, or anyone with a hectic schedule, this low-investment startup idea is a perfect starting point because it allows you to start a side business without having to stop everything else. If you are looking for creative business ideas to try your hand at if you're one of those people who wants to start a business.

Even though there are many business opportunities nowadays, the government also supports people who want to start their own businesses. If you want to launch a firm with minimal investment, this programme can help you achieve your entrepreneurial goals.

If these people are taught about excel, data science, cyber security, power-point, photo editing, video editing, tally accounting, and similar subjects, then it will be very easy for such people to find employment and they will also get work. will get. And those who already have work will get a chance to move forward.

There are many big companies that have launched many such free online certificate courses, but people do not know about them. You have to tell people about them. You can start a technical training institute. You can start this institute with one room by investing one lakh rupees. All you have to do is set up a table, chair, and whiteboard. People will definitely bring laptops with them.

In this institute, you have to register people for a free certificate course. Study material is available in all the courses together. You have to explain these courses in the easy language of the people and get the exam done and you will get the certificate.