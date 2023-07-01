Low Investment, High Profit - Earn Rs 5K/Day Or 1.5 Lakh Per Month With This Sper SuccesFul Business Idea

New Delhi: Are you looking for the most lucrative venture in India with cheap startup costs and great returns? You are at the right place. Here's How to Start a Business Making Banana Chips and Make More Than One Lack of Rupees Each Month.

Banana Chips Business Idea

Making banana chips is one of the most lucrative businesses in India with low startup costs and large returns. By beginning this business, you can make more money than you would from a regular job.



cre Trending Stories

Many business owners are more eager to launch new ventures during this time, and why not. Small businesses now have twice as much significance post to the Corona pandemic.

Here, we're giving you all the details you need to start a business making banana chips, which can bring in between 4,000 and 5,000 rupees each day.

Where To Buy Banana Chips Making Machine?

In India, there are numerous businesses that produce machines for generating banana chips. This machine is available directly from the manufacturer. The cost of a machine to make banana chips ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

Space Needed To Store Banana Chips Making Machine

To keep this machine, you'll need at least 400 to 500 square feet.

Cost Of Making 50 KG Chips

For 50–55 kg of chips, 120–130 kg of raw bananas is required. For roughly 1000–1100 rupees, 120 kg of raw bananas is available for purchase. Additionally, 10 to 12 litres of oil will be needed. The price of 10 to 12 litres of oil ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1100 at the rate of Rs 80 to Rs 90.

In one hour, a chip fryer machine uses 11 to 12 litres of diesel. Diesel costs 90 rupees a litre, or between 1000 and 1100 rupees.

Banana Chips Making Business Idea: Profit

You may easily make 5000 rupees per day if we add to consider the profit of 20 rupees per kilogramme. In other words, if you labour for 25 days a month, you could make more than 1 lakh rupees.