topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
LPG GAS CYLINDER PRICE

LPG price hike! Price of 19 kg gas cylinder increased by Rs 25, check rates in your city

OMCs changed the rates of commercial cylinder from January 1, 2023 by increasing up to Rs 25. However, it won’t impact the budget of commoners as the prices of domestic LPG cylinder remain unchanged.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • OMCs increase prices of commercial cylinder by Rs 25 from Jan 1 2023.
  • However, prices of domestic cylinder remain unchanged.
  • OMCs increased prices of domestic cylinder by Rs 153.5 last year.

Trending Photos

LPG price hike! Price of 19 kg gas cylinder increased by Rs 25, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have given a big shock to customers on the first day of New Year 2023 by increasing the price of LPG cylinder. They have increased the prices up to Rs 25 for the commercial cylinders. However, the rates of domestic cylinder haven’t been changed and they will sell at their existing prices.

Prices of commercial LPG cylinder hike:

OMCs changed the rates of commercial cylinder from January 1, 2023 by increasing up to Rs 25. The move will make it costlier to dine out at restaurants, hotels, etc. However, it won’t impact the budget of commoners as the prices of domestic LPG cylinder remain unchanged.

Check here the latest rates of commerial gas cylinder in big metropolitans:

Delhi – Rs 1768 / cylinder

Mumbai – Rs 1721/ cylinder

Kolkata – Rs 1870/ cylinder

Chennai – Rs 1917/ cylinder

Check the rates of domestic LPG cylinder in four metropolitans:

Delhi – Rs 1053

Mumbai – Rs 1052.5

Kolkata – Rs 1079

Chennai – Rs 1068.5

OMCs increased the prices of domestic cylinder last time in July 6 2022. It was increased to Rs 153.5 cumulatively. Prices were hiked four times. OMCs first increased Rs 50 in March 2022, then it again hiked Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May month. Finally, it hiked the prices of domestic cylinder by Rs 50 in July last year.

Live Tv

lpg gas cylinder priceCommercial Gas CylinderLPG priceLPG price noidaLPG price delhiLPG price chennaiLPG price Mumbai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896