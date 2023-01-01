LPG price hike! Price of 19 kg gas cylinder increased by Rs 25, check rates in your city

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have given a big shock to customers on the first day of New Year 2023 by increasing the price of LPG cylinder. They have increased the prices up to Rs 25 for the commercial cylinders. However, the rates of domestic cylinder haven’t been changed and they will sell at their existing prices.

Prices of commercial LPG cylinder hike:

OMCs changed the rates of commercial cylinder from January 1, 2023 by increasing up to Rs 25. The move will make it costlier to dine out at restaurants, hotels, etc. However, it won’t impact the budget of commoners as the prices of domestic LPG cylinder remain unchanged.

Check here the latest rates of commerial gas cylinder in big metropolitans:

Delhi – Rs 1768 / cylinder

Mumbai – Rs 1721/ cylinder

Kolkata – Rs 1870/ cylinder

Chennai – Rs 1917/ cylinder

Check the rates of domestic LPG cylinder in four metropolitans:

Delhi – Rs 1053

Mumbai – Rs 1052.5

Kolkata – Rs 1079

Chennai – Rs 1068.5

OMCs increased the prices of domestic cylinder last time in July 6 2022. It was increased to Rs 153.5 cumulatively. Prices were hiked four times. OMCs first increased Rs 50 in March 2022, then it again hiked Rs 50 and Rs 3.50 in May month. Finally, it hiked the prices of domestic cylinder by Rs 50 in July last year.