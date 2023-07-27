Lucrative Business Idea: You Can Easily Earn Up To 6 To 7 Lakh Rupees Per Year By Investing Rs...

New Delhi: Many people in India want to start a small business. Low entrance requirements and significant development possibilities are present. There are a few things you should be aware of if you're considering beginning a ginger-garlic paste business in India.

Here we will cover the Indian market for ginger garlic paste, the registration requirements for MSME/SSI firms, and the startup costs. We'll also talk about marketing techniques, government assistance programmes, and the manufacturing process in India.

Since the only two materials needed to start this small business are ginger and garlic, it is not very difficult. Rural women entrepreneurs can launch this business and gain independence by doing so.



There are a few further tasks you must complete. These will entail registering your business, acquiring GST, MSME/SSI, and trading registrations, as well as acquiring an FSSAI licence.

Have you ever pondered what goes into making this thing? It's not really that difficult. With the proper packaging and effective marketing, you can even launch your own ginger-garlic paste manufacturing company and make a sizable profit.

The ginger and garlic paste can be eaten straight up or used as a spread or ingredient in recipes.

Most people buy this mixture from the market, but you may make it yourself at home. Many individuals use juicer machines in their houses to make this paste. If you have a ginger-garlic plant at home, you may also make it there using a juicer.

The first step in starting a ginger garlic paste business in India is to decide whether to use a small commercial production line or a large-scale manufacturing facility. Commercial production may be more affordable, but pay attention to output and waste handling.

Ginger Garlic Paste Business: Investment

Each unit will cost between Rs 3 lacs and Rs 4 lacs in investment. This comprises the price of the necessary tools, machinery, supplies for packaging, and ingredients.

Ginger Garlic Paste Business: Profit

Depending upon the market situation, you can earn up to Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per month. If you turn this income annually, it will be Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh per year.