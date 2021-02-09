mAadhaar profile accepted as valid ID proof at Airports, Railway stations: Know how to create it

New Delhi: mAadhaar app comes with a host of useful facilities, one such being a valid proof of identity.
Important places where mAadhaar app can be used
mAadhaar is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. Those having mAadhaar app can convinently used it anywhere anytime within India. On one hand while the mAadhaar profile is accepted as a valid ID proof at Airports and Railway stations, on the other hand resident can use the features in the app to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who seek Aadhaar verification of their customers before providing Aadhaar services.
However, mAadhaar does not give you the facility to update demographic details such as your Name, date of birth and Mobile number.
Who can create profile on m-Aadhaar App?
A person whose Aadhaar card is linked to his/her registered mobile number can create Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar App. Such individuals can register their profile in an App installed in any smartphone. However the OTP will be sent to only their registered mobile.
These steps should be followed to register Aadhaar profile:
Launch the mAadhaar app
Tap on the Register Aadhaar tab on the top of main dashboard
Create a 4 digit Pin/Password(memorize this password, as it will be required to access profile)
Provide Valid Aadhaar & enter valid Captcha
Enter Valid OTP and submit
The profile should get registered
The registered tab would now display the registered Aadhaar Name
Tap on My Aadhaar tab on the bottom menu
Enter 4-digit Pin/Password
My Aadhaar Dashboard appears