In good news for over one lakh employees working with Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) and government schools and hospitals in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has announced a festive bonus ahead of Diwali.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced that teachers, healthcare workers and employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST will get these benefits.

CM Shinde announced Rs 22,500 bonus for employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Teachers and BEST while one month's salary as a bonus for healthcare workers.

Also Read: RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9%: Buying home set to get costlier, say experts

The decision will benefit around 93 thousand employees of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and over 29 thousand workers including BEST employees, teachers and health workers.

Shinde also praised the employees for work done during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them to work for Mumbai's betterment.

After announcing the Diwali bonus, the chief minister also said that problems related to BMC employees and development works will be solved on a priority basis. He said that employees work wholeheartedly for Mumbaikars and ensure that the works of roads and infrastructure are of high quality as per the expectations of the citizens.