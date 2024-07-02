Major Credit, Debit Card Rules Changing In July --SBI Card, ICICI Bank, Citibank, PNB

New Delhi: As July kicks in, several financial deadline and revised charges have been made effective. As far as credit and debit card rules are concerned, big banks have announced revisions in their card rules.

Check out the key debit card and credit card rules that are changing in the month of July, 2024



1. ICICI Bank Credit Card

ICICI Bank has said that with effect from July 1, 2024 it will charge Rs 200 as Card replacement fee as against current charges of Rs 100 for all cards. Exception is Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card vis-a-vis Exception Rs 199 for ICICI Bank Expressions Credit Card) and Rs 3500 for Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card.

ICICI Bank is going to discontinue Cheque/Cash pick-up fee of Rs 100 per pick-up from July 1, 2024. Other charges that the bank is going to discontinue from July 1, 2024 are Charge slip request of 100 per charge slip; Outstation cheque processing fee of 1 percent of the cheque value, subject to a minimum of Rs 100; and Duplicate statement request (beyond 3months) of Rs 100.

2. SBI Credit Cards

SBI Cards has announced that for certain SBI Credit Cards, reward Points will not be applicable on Government related transactions w.e.f. 15 July 2024.

3. PNB Rupay Platinum Debit Card

From 1 July, PNB Rupay Platinum Debit Card for lounge access program will be revised. This will allow:

a. 1 (One) Domestic Airport / Railway lounge access per quarter.

b. 2 (Two) International airport lounge access per annum.



4. Citi Bank Credit Cards Migration

Axis bank has said that the migration of card(s) will be completed by 15-07-2024. The bank has added that it will keep customers duly informed of any changes to this timeline. Upon completion of the migration, i.e., 15-07-2024 onwards, customers can start enjoying the benefits of their new Axis Bank card(s) on their existing Citi-branded card(s). The Citi-branded card(s) will continue to work seamlessly till customers receive their new Axis Bank card(s) within a few months after the migration, it added.