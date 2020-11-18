Major relief for 67 lakh EPS pensioners --Now, generate Digital life certificate directly using this app

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has announced a major relief for 67 lakh EPS pensioners by offering multiple options for submission of digital life certificate.

Earlier, all EPS pensioners were required to submit the DLC in the month of November, but this caused difficulties for pensioners due to long queues as it generated a rush for submission of Digital Life Certificate. However, in the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has facilitated multiple options for EPS pensioners to submit their DLC, close to their home or at their doorstep.

EPS pensioners can now submit DLC at pension disbursing bank branch and nearest post offices, and it can also be submitted at a nation-wide network of over 3.65 lakh Common Services Centers (CSC), besides 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of EPFO.

They can also submit DLC using the UMANG app. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app has tweeted that Pensioners can generate Digital life certificate using UMANG app.

“Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners Sheme of the Government of India known as Jeevan Praman seeks to address this very problem by digitising the whole process of securing the life certificate. Pensioners can generate their Digital Life Certificate directly from UMANG app!,” UMANG had previously tweeted.

The Jeevan Pramaan which pensioners have to provide, is a biometric enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. Jeevan Pramaan or DLC is generated for individual pensioner using his or her Aadhaar number and Biometrics.

Live TV

#mute

It must be noted that the Jeevan Pramaan is not valid for lifetime. The validity of the certificate depends on the rules specified by the Pension Sanctioning Authority. Once the validity period is over a new JeevanPramaan or a new Pramaan Id needs to be obtained by the pensioner.