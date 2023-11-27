New Delhi: The RuPay credit card, created by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), can now be used to make peer-to-merchant payments using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). In September 2023, the Reserve Bank of India approved this interoperability to facilitate digital payments.

Rupay Credit Cards: Daily Limit

The daily limit for these transactions is Rs 1 lakh, with up to Rs 2 lakh being allowed for merchant category codes. The NPCI states, "However, it will be limited to the available credit limit on your card."

Rupay Credit Cards: Transaction Fees And Additional Charges

Payments with credit cards made using UPI are free of additional fees. Payments using credit cards using UPI can also be made by scanning a QR code.

Rupay Credit Cards: How To Make Payment?

There are many platforms available using which you can easily You can use credit cards on UPI with apps like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, BHIM, BHIM PNB, CRED, CanaraA1, Gokiwi, PayZapp, Slice, Mobikwik.

Which Bank Supports Credit Card On UPI?

The banks that support credit cards on UPI include Punjab National Bank, Union Bank, Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and BFSL.