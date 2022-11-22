Man fills 'TULA' in Rashi amount column of bank's payslip- Check what happens NEXT here

New Delhi: On social media, a picture of a bank receipt with the phrase "tula rashi" scribbled in the amount column has gone viral. The Indian bank's branch in Moradabad received the bank slip.

The guy sought to deposit Rs 1,000 at the bank, according to the bank receipt. However, in the "Rashi (Amount)" column, he typed "Tula rashi (Libra zodiac sign)".

कितने तेजस्वी लोग हैं।



The image has the caption, "Kitne tejaswi log hain (How smart people are)".

The pay slip is dated April 12, 2022.

Social internet is awash with images of the pay stub. The pay-in slip's humorous entry has internet users in splits. Some people claimed that "Dhanrashi" rather than "rashi" should be mentioned on the bank slip to prevent confusion. Internet users said as follows:

"In first glance person may be wrong, but the reality is word should be as " in place of ", thus person is not wrong," one user commented.

"Yeh toh shukar hai Varna mere dost ne toh rashi ki jagah kanya likh diya tha," another wrote.