MASSIVE Relief For GST Taxpayers! GSTR-1, GSTR-3B Filing Deadline Extended By 2 Days

As per a notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the last date for filing GSTR-1 for December is January 13, while that for taxpayers opting for quarterly payment under the QRMP scheme for the October-December period will be January 15.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 07:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bringing a huge relief for the GST taxpayers, the government on Friday (January 11) extended the deadline for filing monthly GST sales return form GSTR-1 and GST payment by 2 days amidst numerous claims by taxpayers who reported that filing of GST was not possible due to technical glitches in the GSTN system.

As per a notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the last date for filing GSTR-1 for December is January 13, while that for taxpayers opting for quarterly payment under the QRMP scheme for the October-December period will be January 15.

Normally, the last date for filing GSTR-1 for monthly return filers is January 11, while for quarterly taxpayers it is January 13. The deadline for GST payment by filing GSTR-3B for December has been extended to January 22, from the existing date of January 20.

For taxpayers who pay GST quarterly, the due date has been extended to January 24 and January 26, depending on the state-wise registration of the business.

Earlier today, Taxpayers complained of their continued struggle to file their GSTR-1 on the GST portal as technical issues continue to mar filings

It is to be noted that the previous deadline to file GSTR-1 was to be January 11, 2025 for the December 2024 tax period. 

GST Network posted an update on X, stating, "Dear Taxpayers! GST portal is currently experiencing technical issues and is under maintenance. We expect the portal to be operational by 12:00 noon. CBIC is being sent an incident report to consider extension in filing date. Thank you for your understanding and patience!".

Netizens reacting to the technical issues demanded that the deadline be extended.

At the time of filing the story, we checked GST portal (14.34 hours), where the website highlighted, "We shall be enhancing services on the GST portal on 9th January'25 11:00 PM onwards. GST Portal services will not be available until 10th January '25 03:00 PM. The inconvenience caused is regretted."

