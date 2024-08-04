New Delhi: When we think of beggars, we usually picture someone living in extreme poverty, struggling to get by each day. However, did you know that there is a beggar who has become surprisingly wealthy? Yes, the world's richest beggar has managed to turn begging into a source of significant income.

Meet Bharat Jain, the richest beggar not only in India but in the world, as per Economic Times. Bharat Jain is from Mumbai and owns properties worth crores of rupees, out-earning many well-educated corporate professionals.

Bharat Jain faced financial difficulties which prevented him from getting an education. However, despite all these challenges he married and has two sons, both of whom have completed their education all because of his dedication and hard work. Bharat Jain’s net worth is reported to be around 7.5 crore and his monthly income ranges between around Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000 which is much higher than many salaried professionals in India.

Bharat has not only earned money through begging but also made wise investments. He owns two flats in Mumbai worth Rs 1.4 crore and has invested in two shops in Thane. These shops bring in a monthly rental income of Rs 30,000 which helps him with a steady income in addition to his earnings from begging.

Even with his considerable wealth, Bharat Jain continues to beg at locations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and Azad Maidan in Mumbai. He lives in the Parel area and his children went to a convent school. His family runs a stationery store which provides another source of income for them.

Bharat Jain’s story is a testament to extraordinary hard work and resilience. Despite facing financial hardships early in life, he has not only achieved significant wealth but also ensured a better future for his family.