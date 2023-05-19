Meme Fest starts As RBI Announces To Withdraw Rs 2000 Bank Notes From Circulation
- RBI announces to withdraw Rs 2000 bank notes from circulation.
- Rs 2000 note will remain legal tender and can be exchanged from May 23 in banks.
- It can be exchanged by September 30, 2023.
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes. However, these notes will remain legal tender until September 30, according to the RBI. As part of its "Clean Note Policy," the RBI has decided to remove the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. Banks will offer deposit and/or exchange services for ₹2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023, allowing sufficient time for the public to complete the process.
RBI has requested banks to provide deposit and exchange facility of Rs 2000 notes until September 30, 2023. In the statement, RBI clarified that exchange facility for Rs 2000 bank notes would be available from May 23. Exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes into other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023. Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender. RBI Introduced Rs 2000 Notes After Denomination On September 8, 2016, Central government banned old currency notes of valuation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with the aim to stop black money. Thereafter, the central government brought new notes of the valuation of Rs 500 and Rs 2000
MemeFest Starts After The Annoucement
Launched in 2016 & taken back in 2023
Rs. 2000 note be like - pic.twitter.com/k4Jwwf5Qm9 — Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) May 19, 2023
RIP Rs 2000 note. pic.twitter.com/Tnkc12MNm0 — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) May 19, 2023
Modi-ji and Nimo-Tai trying to get rid of Black Money with another Demonetisation,this time with Rs 2000 notes be like:#PMModi #Rupee #Demonetisation
pic.twitter.com/yrnNfd7DSy — Stockflix (@stockflixx) May 19, 2023
Scenes after RBI decides to withdraw Rs. 2000 notes pic.twitter.com/AHwEhU5hw8— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2023
People who have a lot of Rs. 2000 notes at home pic.twitter.com/q9vc0LdRjS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2023
That's how they react.
