topStoriesenglish2610476
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
RBI

Meme Fest starts As RBI Announces To Withdraw Rs 2000 Bank Notes From Circulation

RBI has requested banks to provide deposit and exchange facility of Rs 2000 notes until September 30, 2023. In the statement, RBI clarified that exchange facility for Rs 2000 bank notes would be available from May 23. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • RBI announces to withdraw Rs 2000 bank notes from circulation.
  • Rs 2000 note will remain legal tender and can be exchanged from May 23 in banks.
  • It can be exchanged by September 30, 2023.

Trending Photos

Meme Fest starts As RBI Announces To Withdraw Rs 2000 Bank Notes From Circulation

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes. However, these notes will remain legal tender until September 30, according to the RBI. As part of its "Clean Note Policy," the RBI has decided to remove the ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. Banks will offer deposit and/or exchange services for ₹2000 banknotes until September 30, 2023, allowing sufficient time for the public to complete the process.

RBI has requested banks to provide deposit and exchange facility of Rs 2000 notes until September 30, 2023. In the statement, RBI clarified that exchange facility for Rs 2000 bank notes would be available from May 23. Exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes into other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023. Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect though banknotes in Rs 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender. RBI Introduced Rs 2000 Notes After Denomination On September 8, 2016, Central government banned old currency notes of valuation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 with the aim to stop black money. Thereafter, the central government brought new notes of the valuation of Rs 500 and Rs 2000

MemeFest Starts After The Annoucement

That's how they react. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818