SIP

Micro-SIP Schemes: Invest just Rs 100 every month and get huge returns

These SIPs can be started from as minimum as Rs 500 and it can go up to any maximum amount. If someone invests only Rs 1000 every month through SIP for 20 consecutive years, then in 20 years, you can deposit a corpus of up to Rs 20 lakh.

Micro-SIP Schemes: Invest just Rs 100 every month and get huge returns

Are you planning to invest in mutual funds? Then there is a Micro-SIP option where you can invest a small amount such as Rs 100 and get good returns in a longer period of time.

If you do SIP of Rs 100 every month, then in one year you will get a deposit of Rs 1200. If we look at the same, this amount will be up to Rs 24000 in the coming 20 years. Now if you consider up to 12 percent return on this amount every year, then this amount will be Rs 98925. In this case, after 30 years, it will be around Rs 3.5 lakh. At the same time, if you see this in 50 years, then it will be Rs 39 lakh.

Micro SIPs are for those who do not have a huge amount to invest and it is useful for low-income students and can be considered as a good plan for students and children who receive pocket money.

These SIPs can be started from as minimum as Rs 500 and it can go up to any maximum amount. If someone invests only Rs 1000 every month through SIP for 20 consecutive years, then in 20 years, you can deposit a corpus of up to Rs 20 lakh. At the same time, if you make the same investment for the next 30 years, then after 30 years you can get up to Rs 50 lakh.

