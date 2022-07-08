New Delhi: If you want are planning to go abroad, then it’s important to have a passport. Without the crucial document, you will not get entry into any other nation. Apart from this, passports also come in handy as identity proof. So, it is anyway better to apply and get the document made even before you plan to step out of India for travel, education, or work.

The good thing is now you don’t have to make the rounds of the passport office again and again. In the era of digitalisation, everything gets digitised. Obviously, the process of applying for a passport is also digitised. If you don't need the process for applying for a passport yet, fret not. Given below is the complete step-by-step process, following which you can apply for a passport without any hassle.

Steps for applying for a passport:-

1. Visit the official website https://www.passportindia.gov.in/ and register on it.

2. Enter the information like your name, nearest passport office, contact details, your mail ID, date of birth and login ID.

3. After this, click on the ‘Passport Seva’ option.

4. Click on the ‘Continue’ option for moving forward.

5. Then after, click on the ‘Apply for the fresh passport/ Reissue of passport’ option.

6. Click on the ‘Click here to fill option’.

7. Click on the ‘Next page’ option and fill in the required details.

8. Go to ‘View Saved/Submitted Applications’ to ascertain your form.

9. Fix your appointment in the nearest passport office by clicking on the ‘Book Appointment’ option.

10. Click on the ‘ Pay’ option and after completing it, take the printout of your form.

Your detailed information will be verified, following which police verification will be conducted. After completing the process, you will get your passport delivered in the next 10 to 15 days. Your passport will be delivered to your home address by speed post.