close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ITR Filing

Missed filing ITR? Don't worry, here are the options

This year, taxpayers are required to submit the returns for the 2018-19 financial year and the assessment year would be 2019-20.

Missed filing ITR? Don&#039;t worry, here are the options
Representational Image: Pixabay

New Delhi: The last day for filing of income tax returns (ITR) for financial year 2018-19 was August 31, hence those individuals who missed the deadline must be feeling jittery now.

However, all is still not lost as yet for those who have not yet filed their ITR. The taxpayers may still do so, although they will now be asked to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

This year, taxpayers are required to submit the returns for the 2018-19 financial year and the assessment year would be 2019-20.

Filing ITR can be done both online and offline. Not filing ITR or late filing can attract penalty up to Rs 10,000.

The penalty will be decided on the earning of the individual and also between the window in which ITR has been filed.

Here's a look at the tax slabs before you begin filing your ITR for the FY 2018-19

Individual Tax Payers below the age of 60

-Up to Rs 2,50,000: NIL

-Rs 2,50,001 to Rs 5,00,000: 5%

-Rs 5,00,001 to Rs 10,00,000: 20%

- Rs 10,00,000 and above: 30%

For those earning Rs 5 lakh p.a, ITR filed before the deadline will not involve any penalty. However if you file your ITR between September 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019, you will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000. For the same period you will have to pay Rs 5,000 if your earning is above Rs 5 lakh.

Those earning above Rs 5 lakh p.a, will have to pay penalty of Rs 1,000 if the ITR is filed between January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020. For those earning above Rs 5 lakh, the penalty will be Rs 10,000 for late filing of ITR during the same period.

Taxpayers must keep all the required details like PAN, Form 16 and other important documents in hand while filing returns.

Tags:
ITR FilingITR FY 2018-19ITR AY 2019-20ITR Filing penalty
Next
Story

e-filing of ITRs reach high record, over 49 lakh ITRs filed in a single day

Must Watch

PT13M43S

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Watch celebrations across the country, B-Town celebs bring 'Bappa' home