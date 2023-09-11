trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660919
Modi Govt Giving Free Sewing Machines To Women Under Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023? Here Is the Truth Behind This Viral Message

Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023: The Viral message is very meticulously designed with several sub-points on Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023, Online Application Form PDF, Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023 direct link, Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023 registration form and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Narendra Modi Government has launched several schemes for benefiting the poor people as well as the common man. Modi government has also launched many special schemes for women and daughters for their financial inclusion.

Meanwhile, a post has become lately viral where it is being claimed that in order to empower the women of the country and to provide them employment, free sewing machines are being given by the government. The fake message is very meticulously designed with several sub-points on Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023, Online Application Form PDF, Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023 direct link, Free Silai Machine Yojana 2023 registration form and other details.


Busting the fake message, PIB Fact Check has said that the above claim is fake. PIB has said that the government has not any such scheme.

 

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

