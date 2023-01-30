topStoriesenglish2567282
Modi Govt Giving Loan of Rs 1 Lakh Under Mudra Scheme on Payment of Rs 1,750 as Loan Charges? Here's the Truth Behind it

PIB has tweeted that an approval letter that claims to grant a loan of Rs 1,00,000 under the PM Mudra Loan Yojna on payment of Rs 1,750 is FAKE.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Central Government to under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra loan Scheme. The message appears to be like an approval letter, and has details of loan being sanctioned Under Mudra Loan. It says that a certain applicant has been approved a loan of Rs 1 lakh for a tenure of 36 months at 5 percent rate of interest.

The fake letter further states that the loan will be disbursed upon payment of Rs 1,750 as loan agreement charges which is a Refundable Agreement Fees.

Meanwhile, Busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE. PIB also said that no such aid has been announced by the Central Government. 

PIB has tweeted, "An approval letter claims to grant a loan of Rs 1,00,000 under the PM Mudra Loan Yojna on payment of Rs 1,750 as loan agreement charges. This letter is Fake. FinMinIndia has not issued this letter."

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

