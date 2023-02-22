Modi Govt Giving Monthly Allowance of Rs 6,000 to Unemployed Youth? Here is the Truth Behind this Viral Message

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Central Government to the Unemployed Youth under the Pradhan Mantri Berozgaari Bhatta Yojna.

The message says that the central government is giving monthly allowance of Rs 6,000 to the Unemployed Youth. It further says that such unemployed youths would have to register themselves on a particular link in order to avail of the scheme. It adds that the Unemployed Youth can also access the link via their mobile and add their name in the list.

Meanwhile, Busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE. PIB also said that no such aid has been announced by the Central Government.

PIB has tweeted, "a viral Whatsapp message claims that the government is giving Rs 6,000 per month to unemployed youth under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana. This message is fake. Government of India is not running any such scheme. Please don't forward such messages."

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.