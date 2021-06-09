Money lying idle? THESE 3 banks offer market best interest rates on saving accounts

New Delhi: Interest rates offered by banks on savings account are currently at their one of the lowest levels in history. With not many options left depositors are simply going for saving accounts offering just 3-4% interest rates on an annual basis.

As a result, many are investing in other deposit instruments offering higher interest rates but comes with more risk. However, depositors are still keeping their money safe with the safety and security of a savings account while looking to see how they can reap maximum benefits out of it.

If you’re one of them, then let us tell you that the following three banks are still offering higher interest rates on saving bank accounts:

1. Yes Bank savings account offers up to 5.5% interest rate

Yes Bank claims to be offering an annual interest rate of 4% to 5.5% annually. The private lender is said to be offering a 4% interest rates on saving accounts having deposits worth Rs 1 lakh or less. Saving bank accounts with deposits between Rs 1-10 lakhs are reaping an annual interest rate of 4.75%.

The maximum interest rates on saving accounts offered by Yes Bank stands at 5.5% annually, which can be availed by those who have over Rs 1 crore in their accounts.

2. RBL Bank savings account offers up to 6% interest rate

RBL Bank is currently offering the highest interest rates among all private and public sector banks. The interest rate ranges from 4.5% to 6.25%. Here’s the list of interest rates offered by RBL Bank on saving accounts:

I. Daily balance up to Rs 1 lakh: 4.5% annual interest rate

II. Daily balance between Rs 1 to Rs 10 lakh: 6% annual interest rate



III. Daily balance above Rs 10 lakh: 6.25% annual interest rate

3. Bandhan Bank savings account offers up to 6% interest rate

Bandhan Bank is currently offering interest rates ranging from 3% to 6% to its customers. Like other banks, the interest rate depends on the daily bank balance maintained by the customer.

I. Daily balance up to Rs 1 lakh: 3% annual interest rate

II. Daily balance between Rs 1 to Rs 10 lakh: 4% annual interest rate



III. Daily balance above Rs 10 lakh: 6% annual interest rate