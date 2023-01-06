Mother Dairy Milk Booth Business Franchise idea: Earn Rs 11,000 per month assured income by investing Rs 1.5 lakh; check eligibility, profit margin, documents required

New Delhi: For the livelihood of Ex-Servicemen (JCO's & ORs), Mother Dairy India Pvt Ltd provides ready built and fully equipped milk shops/booths. While its Fruit and Vegetable (Safal) Shops are opened for the ESM and their dependent sons from 1989, milk shops/booths are for Ex-Servicemen (JCO's & ORs

The Scheme is available in NCR viz Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida/Greater Noida, and Faridabad.

How much does a Mother Dairy franchise cost?

A security deposit – which is refundable on termination -- of Rs 1,00,000 is required be made to Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Limited while a working capital of Rs 50,000 for operation will be required.

How much can you earn with a Mother Dairy franchise?

The selected concessionaire undergoes a free training for two weeks with Mother Dairy prior to allotment of booths/shops. Remunerations up to 9 percent for the sales of fruits and vegetables for Safal shops and 3 percent for Dals is expected. In the case of Milk Booths, there is an assured income of Rs 11000 or commission of 30-35 paisa per one litre sale of milk and 5 percent for other dairy products, whichever is more. This commission is revised from time to time.

What is the Eligibility for opening Mother Dairy franchise?

S No. Qualification Milk Booth SAFAL (F & V) Booth 1. Rank Naik upto JCO (Equivalent in Navy and IAF) Naik upto JCO (Equivalent in Navy and IAF) 2. Age for Registration Below 50 yrs Below 58 yrs (Dependant son 18-35) 3. Education Civ-10th Pass or Def-Army Cert I Civ-10th Pass or Def-Army Cert I Dependant son (10th Pass) 4. Character Exemplary/Very Good Exemplary/Very Good 5. Medical Category AYE/BEE AYE/BEE/CEE 6. Service Not less than 10 years except Battle Casualty Not less than 10 years except Battle Casualty 7. Registration Within 6 years after retirement No bar 8. Financial Status Capable to provide security deposit of Rs.1,00,000/- and Rs. 50,000/- for product inventory Capable to provide security deposit of Rs.1,00,000/- and Rs. 50,000/- for product inventory

What is the Procedure to open a Mother Dairy franchise?

Eligible ESM are required to submit application form in duplicate duly affixing photograph along with the under mentioned supporting documents. Applicants of Mother Dairy (Milk) who have not been selected even after three chances of interview, have the option to register afresh in Safal (F & V) scheme provided the stipulated eligibility criteria is met.

What are the documents required to open a Mother Dairy franchise?

Photocopy of Discharge Book.

Photocopy of Pension Payment Order (PPO).

Photocopy of ESM/Widow Identity Card.

Photocopy of Dependant Certificate issued by ZSB/RSB/KSB (in case of dependant son).

The format of application to be submitted can be downloaded from & ldquo;DGR forms download window of the DGR website:https://dgrindia.gov.in/