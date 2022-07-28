New Delhi: Arpita Mukherjee, who is under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) radar in relation to the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, has reportedly started spilling the beans, leading to the discovery of more cash, gold, and other valuable assets. So far, the agency has raided two flats of Mukherjee and found about Rs 50 crore in cash and other valuable assets, as per media reports. The raiding team calculated the huge pile of cash using note counting machine, which works like wonders when it comes to calculating a massive amount of notes.

Here’s how the note-counting machine works:

Note counting machine eases the work of officials tasked with counting a massive number of bank notes. One may have seen a note-counting machine performing its task like magic at banks. Counting notes amounting to lakhs of rupees takes just a few minutes with the help of the machine. (ALSO READ: ITR filing deadline ends in just 3 days: Check 5 benefits of Filing ITR even if you are not in a taxable bracket)

For using the machine, the bundle of notes is first stacked in one of its compartments. Notes are then mechanically dragged through the device. The machine counts the notes by counting each time the beam of light is interrupted. (ALSO READ: BSNL receives Rs 1.64 lakh crore revival package from Central government)

How much time note the counting machine takes to count 1000 notes?

The time taken by the note counting machine to count 1000 notes varies from machine to machine. Some are fast, others are slow. However, usually, the common note-counting machines can count about 1000 notes in 60 seconds or 1 minute.

Arpita Mukherjee Case

So far, Rs 30 crore rupees in cash (Notes of 2000 and 500 denominations, neatly packed in bundles of 50 lakh each for Rs 2000 note and 20 lakh each for 500 Rs note) have been found in the ongoing ED raids.

Moreover, Rs 4.31 crore rupees' worth of gold and jewellery (3 gold bricks of 1 kg each, 6 Kangana of 500 GM each and other gold jewellery, one gold pen).

ED agents searched Arpita Mukherjee's Belghoria apartment after questioning her. On Wednesday, there were raids at two apartments in Belghoria. One had both gold and money. The note counting process began on Wednesday at 6 pm and continued until 4 am on Thursday. The notes were counted using large cash counting machinery.