Voter ID

Moved to a new house? Here's how to change address in your Voter ID card online

New Delhi: One of the most significant documents granted by the government is a voter ID card. It's also known as an election card because it's issued by India's Election Commission. For other uses, such as applying for a passport, it acts as generic identification, address, and age proof. It was initially implemented in 1993, during the tenure of TN Seshan, the Chief Election Commissioner.

A voter ID card entitles the holder to vote in elections and elected officials to govern the country, create laws, and administer the country, state, or municipal government. The Indian Constitution grants the right to vote to all Indian citizens over the age of 18, subject to certain limitations.

Check out this step-by-step instruction to change your voter ID card's address online.

Here is how to change the address in your Voter ID card online:

  • Visit www.nvsp.in to access the National Voters Services Portal.
  • If you've relocated to a different constituency, go to Form 6 under "Apply online for new voter registration/due to relocation from AC."
  • Click on Form 8A if you've relocated from one place of residence to another within the same constituency.
  • Fill in all required information, such as your name, date of birth, state, constituency, and current as well as permanent address.
  • Include your email address and phone number in the optional information.
  • Photographs, proof of address, and proof of age are all required papers to be uploaded.
  • Submit the form online, along with all of the papers you've uploaded.
  • Now enter the captcha number and fill in the declaration option. Verify the information you've supplied and click the 'submit' button.

