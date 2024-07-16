Advertisement
Muharram Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Banks To Remain Closed In THESE States; Check Full List

Banks will be closed in the following states on account of Muharram tomorrow. Check full list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of July. As per the RBI holiday list, banks will be closed in several states owing to Muharram tomorrow.

Muharram bank holiday on 17 July 2024: List Of states

Banks will be closed in the following states on account of Muharram tomorrow:

Andhra Pradesh
Bengal
Chhattisgarh
Himachal Pradesh
Hyderabad
Jammu
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Meghalaya
Mizoram
New Delhi
Patna
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Tripura
Uttar Pradesh

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

