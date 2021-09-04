National Pension Scheme: Get Rs 34 lakh on retirement by investing just Rs 50 daily

New Delhi: National Pension Scheme or NPS is one of the most preferred retirement schemes offering safe and bumper returns on investment. The state-sponsored scheme lets subscribers secure their retirement age by investing a little every month.

National Pension Scheme is a market-linked retirement scheme that ensures that your money grows multifold till the time you retire. Fund managers usually invest the funds in a mix of investment instruments such as equity and debt.

Get Rs 34 lakh on retirement

Investors who are aged about 25 years can start investing in the National Pension Scheme to get a bumper bonus at the time of retirement. For instance, your monthly investment worth Rs 1500 (Rs 50 per day) could fetch you Rs 34 lakh when you turn 60. Also Read: Apple delays the launch of child safety features amid backlash from users, privacy activists

However, the investor will need to invest continuously for about 25 years to see the funds growing at a quick pace, especially when maturity would be nearing. Also Read: IRCTC cruise booking: Indian Railways launches new packages for tourists to visit serene beaches on cruise

Here’s the detailed outlay of how your investment will look like in the National Pension Scheme:

Age at the time of entry in the scheme: 25 years

Monthly premium: Rs 1500

Investment period: 35 years

Total money invested in 35 years: Rs 6.30 lakhs

Total interest on investment: Rs 27.9 lakhs

Total wealth at the time of retirement: Rs 34.19 lakhs

Tax savings: Rs 1.89 lakhs

National Pension Scheme: Important Points

- Investor will be able to withdraw up to 60% of the total corpus at the time of retirement.

- In the above case, the investor will be able to withdraw up to Rs 20.51 lakh at the time of maturity.

- The balance is invested in an annuity investment scheme ensuring a monthly pension to investors.

- In the above scenario, investors can get up to Rs 9000 monthly pension.

Live TV

#mute