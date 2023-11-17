trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689015
6 Days Nationwide Bank Strike In December 2023: Banks Likely To Remain Closed On These Dates, Check Details

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 11:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has announced that it will go on strike on various days in the month of December 2023, demanding adequate recruitment and opposing outsourcing of permanent jobs.

December 4: There will be an all India bank strike in Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)

December 5: There will be an all India bank strike in Bank of Baroda and Bank of India

December 6: There will be an all India bank strike in Canara Bank and Central Bank of India

December 7: There will be an all India bank strike in Indian Bank and UCO Bank

December 8: There will be an all India bank strike in Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra

December 11: There will be an all India bank strike in all Private Banks

AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam had pointed out via his tweet that unemployement has risen significantly since 2019 to 2023, demanding adequate reqruitment in all banks and opposed outsourcing of regular jobs

As per AIEBA notification employees of both government and private banks will be part of the strike nationwide. 

