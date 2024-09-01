Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786328https://zeenews.india.com/personal-finance/new-credit-card-rules-on-upi-for-rupay-users-effective-from-september-1-check-benefits-2786328.html
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
UPI

New Credit Card Rules On UPI For RuPay Users, Effective From September 1; Check Benefits

New Credit Card Rules On UPI: In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed RuPay credit cards to be linked with UPI, which was previously used only as a pay-now facility. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Credit Card Rules On UPI For RuPay Users, Effective From September 1; Check Benefits File Photo

New Credit Card Rules On UPI: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has directed all banks issuing RuPay credit cards to make an upgrade in the rewards points, features, and benefits on UPI transactions. 

Notably, RuPay credit cardholders will experience an upgrade from today September 1. However, the decision will aim to standardise the rewards system across different payment methods. Also, it will make the cards more competitive and appealing in the evolving digital payments landscape.  

What's New For RuPay Credit Cardholders-

The new card will offer the same benefits and reward points for UPI transactions as they do for other types of credit card transactions. It means that cardholders will no longer face a disparity in rewards when using their RuPay credit cards for UPI payments compared to transactions initiated by other traditional cards. 

RuPay Credit Cards on UPI 

In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed RuPay credit cards to be linked with UPI, which was previously used only as a pay-now facility.

In October 2023, the NPCI introduced interchange fees for RuPay-UPI transactions. For purchases over Rs 2,000, this fee is approximately 2 per cent. However, rest assured, you won't incur any additional costs when making payments. 

Benefits Of UPI Payments Via RuPay Credit Cards 

RuPay credit cards on UPI make using credit easier, making it more accessible and digital-friendly for customers. Merchants benefit by accepting RuPay credit cards via QR codes, potentially increasing their sales. 

It is important to note that 16 banks including Punjab National Bank (PNB), Indian Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank are offering these services.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh