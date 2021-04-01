New deadline, check your PAN-Aadhaar status here

New Delhi: The last date for linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) card with Aadhaar card has now been extended from the March 31 deadline by three months till June 30, 2021.

Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.(1/2)@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@FinMinIndia — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

The previous deadline for linking PAN card with Aadhaar was June 30, 2020. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in June 2020 issued a notification for extending the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card. PAN card holders also must take note that if their PAN card is not linked with Aadhaar card by 31 March, then it will become inoperative.

As per data available, till August last year 32.71 crore PANs were linked to the biometric ID. The total PAN allotment as on June 29, 2020, stood at 50.95 crore. The government has already made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Meanwhile, if you think that your PAN might be linked with your Aadhaar already, you can check this direct link to know the status.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online.

1. In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal



2. Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth



3. After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code



4. On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card



5. If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Aadhaar” button



6. Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal



7. Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card



8. If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button



9. You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

Live TV

#mute