The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance has issued guidelines for processing the cases of regularization of irregularly opened accounts under various National Small Savings Schemes through Post Offices. DEA in a circular, issued on August 21 issued new guidelines for Public Provident Fund (PPF) schemes through post offices.

The new rules are applicable from October 1, 2024. Check details.



PPF account opened under the name a minor

(a). POSA interest shall be paid for such irregular accounts until the individual (minor) becomes eligible for opening of account, that is, the individual attains 18 years of age. Thereafter, the applicable interest rate will be paid.

(b). Maturity period for such accounts will be calculated from the date the minor becomes an adult, that is, the date from which the individual becomes eligible to open the account.

More than one PPF Account

(a). The primary account shall earn the scheme rate of interest subject to the deposit being within the ceiling applicable for each year. (Primary Account is one of the two accounts chosen by the investor in any Post Office/ agency bank where the investor prefers to continue with the account upon regularisation).

(b). The balance amount in the second account shall be merged with the first account subject to the primary account remaining within the applicable investment ceiling in each year. Post-merger, the primary account will continue to enjoy the prevailing scheme rate of interest. Excess balance in the second account, if any, shall be refunded with Zero percent rate of interest.

(c). Any additional accounts beyond the primary and second account, shall earn zero percent rate of interest from the date of opening of that account.

Extension of PPF account by NRI

For only those active NRI's PPF accounts opened under the Public Provident Fund Scheme (PPF), 1968, where Form H did not specifically ask the residency status of the account holder, POSA rate of interest shall be given to the account holder (Indian citizen who became NRI during the currency of Account) till 30th September 2024. Thereafter, the said account shall earn zero percent rate of interest.