No more doubts, check Aadhaar Authentication History of up to 50 authentications during last 6 months

New Delhi: Quoting of Aadhaar card is mandatory for a host of services ranging from filing income tax, to linking with pan card. Aadhaar is also one of a very important proof of identification and in order to avail Aadhaar Online services, it is also important to have a registered Mobile Number linked to the 12-digt identification number.

Meanwhile, for the better keeping of track, Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI also offers you an online option wherein you can check as to where and how many times your Aadhaar card was used in last 6 months. The facility is available via Aadhaar Authentication history.

UIDAI has tweeted:

#UpdateMobileInAadhaar

You can check Aadhaar Authentication History of up to 50 authentications during last 6 months. This may help you notice in case of any unintended authentication entry. Click this link https://t.co/j6YZhe4HYW to check.

Aadhaar Authentication history service hosted on UIDAI website. The facility provides details of authentication performed by the Aadhaar card holder in past. The Authentication History service is hosted on UIDAI Website.

Aadhaar card holder can log on to https://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaar-auth-history to check their details. Aadhaar card holder can check his/her Aadhaar Authentication history from UIDAI Websites by using his/her Aadhaar Number/VID and following the directions on website.

However it must be noted that registered mobile number is mandatory to avail this service. Aadhaar number holder can view details of all authentication records performed by any Authentication User Agency (AUA) or by him/her in the last 6 months.

However, maximum of 50 records can be viewed at one point of time. Here's how to check Aadhaar authentication online

1. Visit Aadhaar authentication history page

2. Enter Aadhaar number.

3. Enter security code in the picture.

4. Click on 'Generate OTP'.

5. OTP will come on your registered mobile phone.

6. Choose period of information and number of transactions.

7. Provide OTP and click on 'Submit'. 8. Date, time and type of all Aadhaar authentication requests made in chosen period will all be shown.