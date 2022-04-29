New Delhi: Department of Posts has been providing the National Pension Scheme through its designated Post Offices since 2010 through physical process system.

However, for the benefit of subscribers, now the department of Posts has announced that it has started providing NPS (All Citizen Model) through online mode. The services are with effect from 26 April 2022.

This online facility may be availed by all eligible persons for NPS without physically visiting any post office and to enjoy the hassle free experience at minimum fee structure.

Any Citizen of India in the age group of 18-70 years of age group can avail this online facility by visiting the official website of the Department of Posts (www.indiapost.gov.in) under the menu head "National Pension System -Online Services"

For this, you can also log on to the specific link https://www.indiapost.gov.in/Financial/Pages/Content/NPS.aspx

Facilities like new registration, initial/ subsequent contribution and SIP options under NPS Online are available to the customers at minimum charges for all services.

NPS service charge of the Department is amongst the lowest. The subscriber are also eligible for tax deduction in NPS as per declaration made by Ministry of Finance time to time under sec. 80CCD 1(B).

“NPS Online facility will go a long way in promoting National Pension Scheme (All Citizen Model) and will ensure a secured and dignified life of people in the country in their old age,” Department of Posts has said.

NPS is a voluntary Pension Scheme of Government of India managed by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).